Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Miami Beach police questioning rapper DaBaby about shooting

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

No arrests have been made but the spokesman said earlier that “several possible suspects” had been detained.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies child who drowned in west Shreveport
A teenager was fatally shot in Shreveport the night of May 31, 2021.
Teenager shot dead in Shreveport
Homicide victim’s name released by coroner’s office
A Chevrolet Suburban ran into a building during a three-vehicle accident at North Market Street...
3 vehicles collide, sending 3 people to hospital and SUV into a business
Incident at Fairfield and Dudley
Shreveport police investigating shooting and crash in South Highlands neighborhood

Latest News

A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character.
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character
Latest trend on Wednesday may be dry
Off and on showers continue through the weekend
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre