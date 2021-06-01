Yokem Connection
Man stabbed in the face following incident at Shreveport gas station

By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a stabbing on the morning of Monday, June 1.

According to police, officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to the Triple-J in the 500 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s major incident report regarding the event, the victim became involved in an altercation with another man at the gas station.

The suspect then stabbed the victim in the face twice and in the shoulder once.

No word on a suspect description. No arrests were made in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

