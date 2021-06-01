Yokem Connection
Juvenile arrested in connection with Fulton Street homicide

The arrest was made in the 3200 block of Junior Place
Shreveport police arrested a juvenile just before 5 p.m. June 1 in the 3200 block of Junior Place. The arrest was made in connection with a homicide on Fulton Street, authorities said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have arrested a juvenile in connection with a homicide on Fulton Street.

The arrest was made just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 in the 3200 block of Junior Place.

Up to 10 police units were on the scene between Interstate 220 and Greenwood Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Carlos Daniels, 16, died when he was shot multiple times the afternoon of May 28 in the front yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Fulton Street.

At that time, police said their were looking for four people in connection with the homicide.

