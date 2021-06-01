Hurricane Season officially starts today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Even though we saw our first named storm of the season with Ana in May, June 1st marks the official start of Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Basin. Nearly two weeks ago the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their official forecast for season calling for another above average hurricane season, something that has been a trend over the previous few years along with May tropical development.

Generally though, June is not seen as a particularly active month in terms of tropical activity for the Atlantic Basin. The African tropical wave ‘train’ really does not start to get going until late July. So that usually means any tropical activity we could find this early in the season tends to be closer to the US mainland. Some of the most prominent brewing areas for tropical system is the northern Caribbean Sea as well as the Gulf of Mexico.

Later in the season as we see more waves emerge off the coast of Africa we tend to see more development out in the Atlantic Ocean. That combined with warming Sea Surface temperatures is why tropical activity tends to peak in early September. But this is all the more reason to prepare a plan for tropical weather now before any storm could threaten the region.

