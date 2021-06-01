Yokem Connection
Hurricane Season officially starts today

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Even though we saw our first named storm of the season with Ana in May, June 1st marks the official start of Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Basin. Nearly two weeks ago the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their official forecast for season calling for another above average hurricane season, something that has been a trend over the previous few years along with May tropical development.

NOAA is once again forecasting an active hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin.
Generally though, June is not seen as a particularly active month in terms of tropical activity for the Atlantic Basin. The African tropical wave ‘train’ really does not start to get going until late July. So that usually means any tropical activity we could find this early in the season tends to be closer to the US mainland. Some of the most prominent brewing areas for tropical system is the northern Caribbean Sea as well as the Gulf of Mexico.

We usually find tropical development in June much closer to home.
Later in the season as we see more waves emerge off the coast of Africa we tend to see more development out in the Atlantic Ocean. That combined with warming Sea Surface temperatures is why tropical activity tends to peak in early September. But this is all the more reason to prepare a plan for tropical weather now before any storm could threaten the region.

Hurricane season really does not start to pick up until late July in the Atlantic Basin.
The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on the latest tropical weather activity as we go through the 2021 Hurricane Season. Here’s how you can stay First Alert to the latest forecast details:

