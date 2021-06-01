Yokem Connection
Heavy rain leads to flooding across the Permian Basin

As rain falls across the Permian Basin, some areas are being affected by heavy flooding.
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As rain falls across the Permian Basin, some areas are being affected by heavy flooding.

If you’ve lived in Odessa long enough, you know which roads flood every time it rains.

Dixie, Muskingum, and Tom Green are just a few places that saw heavy flooding today.

“City roads in Odessa and Midland don’t have a lot of flooding infrastructure. It’s all the usual suspects in Odessa - 42nd, and Dixie, Andrews Highway will get some high water, Tom Green,” said Gene Powell of TXDOT.

According to the National Weather Service, it only takes six inches of rushing water to knock an adult down.

That’s why Powell says it’s important to take high water seriously because it can be extremely dangerous.

“About, I guess it was about 18 years ago; a young lady lost her life. She tried to get out of her vehicle stuck in the water, and she fell and got stuck underneath the vehicle and couldn’t get out,” said Powell.

Odessa Fire and Rescue has already responded to 27 incidents today related to high water.

The Odessa Police Department has responded to ten crashes and ten calls to assist motorists.

According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall over the past 24 hours has broken the previous record of 1.14 inches.

More rain is expected this Monday evening, so keep an eye out for high water and flooded areas.

