Father of 4 shot in head in front of bar while in town for youngest’s graduation; family speaks out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Yet another family is speaking out after one of their loved ones was caught in the crossfire during a shooting in Shreveport.

Charlene Northcott is the mother of Pamela Rose, who is the partner of Harry Grissom.

Harry Grissom was shot in the head May 29, 2021 in front of a bar on Wall Street in Shreveport, La. (Family)

Grissom was shot in the head while at a bar on Wall Street on Saturday, May 29. Northcott says Grissom was in town for his youngest daughter’s graduation. He has four children in all, she says.

Northcott says the family went out for dinner and drinks the night Grissom was shot. She says he was opening the door to the bar for her when they heard three shots, and he was hit in the head.

Right now, Grissom is in critical, but stable condition, Northcott says.

