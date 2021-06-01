Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Father of 4 shot in head in front of bar while in town for youngest’s graduation; family speaks out

Pamela Rose and Harry Grissom
Pamela Rose and Harry Grissom(Family)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Yet another family is speaking out after one of their loved ones was caught in the crossfire during a shooting in Shreveport.

Charlene Northcott is the mother of Pamela Rose, who is the partner of Harry Grissom.

Harry Grissom was shot in the head May 29, 2021 in front of a bar on Wall Street in Shreveport,...
Harry Grissom was shot in the head May 29, 2021 in front of a bar on Wall Street in Shreveport, La.(Family)

Grissom was shot in the head while at a bar on Wall Street on Saturday, May 29. Northcott says Grissom was in town for his youngest daughter’s graduation. He has four children in all, she says.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar

A man is fighting for his life after being shot while leaving a Shreveport bar in the Highland neighborhood on Saturday, May 29.

The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...

Northcott says the family went out for dinner and drinks the night Grissom was shot. She says he was opening the door to the bar for her when they heard three shots, and he was hit in the head.

Right now, Grissom is in critical, but stable condition, Northcott says.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, Northcott talks about what the family wants to see happen now and who Grissom is as a person.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies child who drowned in west Shreveport
A teenager was fatally shot in Shreveport the night of May 31, 2021.
Teenager shot dead in Shreveport
Homicide victim’s name released by coroner’s office
A Chevrolet Suburban ran into a building during a three-vehicle accident at North Market Street...
3 vehicles collide, sending 3 people to hospital and SUV into a business
Incident at Fairfield and Dudley
Shreveport police investigating shooting and crash in South Highlands neighborhood

Latest News

KSLA Logo
Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes
Annually, one in four children across 26 counties in East Texas struggle with hunger — that’s...
East Texas Food Bank launches Summer Feeding Program
ArkLaTex family remembers their fallen soldier
A flag stands in front of the headstone of a servicemember, as the sacrifices of those in...
‘Remember those that died in defense of our country’: Fallen service members honored during emotional ceremony