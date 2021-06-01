East Texas Food Bank launches Summer Feeding Program

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - As the school year comes to a close, the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) is stepping up to provide an invaluable service for tens of thousands of families across the region.

Beginning on June 1, the Summer Feeding Program launches once again, which helps fill the void left when schools are closed and free meals aren’t necessarily readily available.

According to the Food Bank, annually, one in four children across 26 counties in East Texas struggle with hunger — that’s about 75 thousand children.

Out of an abundance of caution with the pandemic, the meals will be distributed in a drive-thru format. Families do not need to register and no proof of income is required.

The ETFB will have 23 locations across the region where free meals can be grabbed by families. Below is a list of locations:

Waskom : Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (225 School Avenue) June 1 - July 30, Monday - Friday Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Marshall : Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (1500 Positive Place) June 1 - August 6, Monday - Friday Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Marshall : Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church (1101 Indian Springs Drive) June 8 - July 30, Monday - Friday Lunch: 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Longview : Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (610 Garfield Drive) June 1 - July 30, Monday - Friday Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Longview : Boys and Girls Club of Pine Tree (1800 Silver Falls Road) June 1 - July 30, Monday - Friday Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Kilgore: Boys and Girls Club (724 Harris Street) June 7 - July 30, Monday - Friday Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant : Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (504 Dunn Ave) June 23 - July 30, Monday - Friday Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Gilmer : Boys and Girls Club of Big Pines (1625 US Highway 271 North) July 19 - July 30, Monday - Friday Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.



The Marshall Independent School District is also sponsoring the Summer Food Service program for all children ages 1 to 18.

All meals are served at no charge.

Below are pickup sites:

Marshall High School (1900 Maverick Drive) Monday through Thursday, June 7 to July 1 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marshall Junior High : 2710 E. Travis Street Monday through Thursday, June 7 to July 1 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon

Price T. Young : 1501 Sanford Street Monday through Friday: June 7 to July 2 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to noon:



