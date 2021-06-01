Coroner IDs man killed in collision near Port of Caddo-Bossier

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport resident is the man killed in a traffic accident last month at an intersection near the Port of Caddo-Bossier, authorities say.

The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 53-year-old Ramiro Miranda Corea.

He died in a collision just before 5 p.m. May 21 at Richard Pratt Drive at Ron Bean Boulevard in southern Caddo Parish.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy was performed.

Corea was driving a sedan north on Richard Pratt Drive when it and a Ford F-250 that was traveling east on Ron Bean Boulevard collided, investigators have said.

The truck’s driver and its two passengers, both juveniles, were not hurt.

The collision was investigated by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

