Coroner IDs man killed in collision near Port of Caddo-Bossier

The 53-year-old died in a collision the evening of May 21 in southern Caddo Parish


By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport resident is the man killed in a traffic accident last month at an intersection near the Port of Caddo-Bossier, authorities say.

The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 53-year-old Ramiro Miranda Corea.

He died in a collision just before 5 p.m. May 21 at Richard Pratt Drive at Ron Bean Boulevard in southern Caddo Parish.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy was performed.

Corea was driving a sedan north on Richard Pratt Drive when it and a Ford F-250 that was traveling east on Ron Bean Boulevard collided, investigators have said.

The truck’s driver and its two passengers, both juveniles, were not hurt.

The collision was investigated by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

