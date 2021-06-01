Yokem Connection
Big Sandy man killed trying to hold mattress in truck bed

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A passenger was killed in Upshur County while trying to keep a mattress secure in a truck bed Monday.

DPS reports troopers responded to the crash on SH-154, approximately seven miles west of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.

The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2017 Nissan Titan was traveling eastbound on SH-154. A passenger was attempting to keep a mattress secured in the bed of the truck, when a gust of wind caught it causing the passenger to fall from the moving vehicle.

The passenger was identified as Timothy Robert Field, 41, of Big Sandy.

Field was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the truck was identified as Easton Blackstone, 20, of Big Sandy.

The crash remains under investigation.

