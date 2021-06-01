Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 killed including baby in Panola County head-on crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety, (DPS), reports two men and an infant died in a head-on crash Saturday.

At 11:01 p.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-59, approximately nine miles south of the city of Carthage in Panola County.

The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling the wrong way on the multilane-divided highway, heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2015 Ford F150 head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Morgan Leon Baker, 32, of Timpson. Baker was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Juan Francisco Burgos, 39, of Conroe. Burgos was pronounced at the scene.

Also pronounced at the scene was a one-year-old male child.

Another passenger, Maria Felix Burgos, 37, of Conroe was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital – Marshall in critical condition. Another passenger, a 15-year-old female, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health – Shreveport in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies child who drowned in west Shreveport
A teenager was fatally shot in Shreveport the night of May 31, 2021.
Teenager shot dead in Shreveport
Homicide victim’s name released by coroner’s office
A Chevrolet Suburban ran into a building during a three-vehicle accident at North Market Street...
3 vehicles collide, sending 3 people to hospital and SUV into a business
Incident at Fairfield and Dudley
Shreveport police investigating shooting and crash in South Highlands neighborhood

Latest News

Anyone with information about any of the incidents listed above is urged to call Shreveport...
SPD investigating two early morning shootings; 2 injured
We are tracking an isolated strong storm or two on the way Tuesday.
Wet and stormy start to June
We are tracking scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex.
On and off wet weather this week
Man stabbed in the face following incident at Shreveport gas station