Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales,...
This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australia.(Source: Aussie Ark via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tasmanian devils are making a comeback on Australia’s mainland.

Seven baby Tasmanian devils, known as joeys, were recently born in a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales.

It’s the first time baby devils were born on the mainland in 3,000 years since dying out.

The baby marsupials are about the size of shelled peanuts inside their mothers’ pouches.

Once they’re grown, they can actually help the environment, according to researchers.

Their reintroduction will help control populations of feral cats and foxes that hunt other endangered species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs Waskom, Texas, man killed in crash on LA 169
Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Ralph Schultz, 71, went missing from his Shreveport home on Saturday, May 29.
SPD searching for missing 71-year-old man
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery
Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker...
Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus COVID-19...
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General...
Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem
LIVE: Biden, Harris Memorial Day wreath-laying, remarks