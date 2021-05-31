Yokem Connection
Shreveport police investigating incident in South Highlands neighborhood

Incident at Fairfield and Dudley
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police were on the scene of an incident on the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Dudley Drive for hours on the morning of Monday, May 31.

According to Caddo 911 dispatch records, Shreveport police responded to a shooting just after 3 a.m.

SPD tells KSLA that at least one woman was transported to the hospital and two people are in custody.

This is a developing story. KSLA will update as soon as more information is available.

