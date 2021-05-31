Shreveport police investigate report of missing person
Officers were summoned to a neighborhood between Woolworth Road and West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police still are investigating a report of a missing person.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show officers were summoned to Ash Street at 5:34 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
Ten units initially responded to the scene between Basilwood and Pepperwood streets, those same records show.
That’s in a neighborhood off Woolworth Road just southwest of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in southwest Shreveport.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.