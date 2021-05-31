Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport police investigate report of missing person

Officers were summoned to a neighborhood between Woolworth Road and West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
(WALB)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police still are investigating a report of a missing person.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show officers were summoned to Ash Street at 5:34 p.m. Sunday, May 30.

Ten units initially responded to the scene between Basilwood and Pepperwood streets, those same records show.

That’s in a neighborhood off Woolworth Road just southwest of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in southwest Shreveport.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
Coroner IDs Waskom, Texas, man killed in crash on LA 169
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
EF-1 tornado in Minden
EF-1 tornado touched down near Minden, La. Friday

Latest News

Kyla Barnes graduated with both a high school diploma and an Associate's degree on Friday, May...
CLASS ACT: Kyla Barnes, DeKalb High School and Texarkana College
In honor of the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price, 11,000 flags were planted in...
11,000 flags planted at State Capitol
Coroner IDs Waskom, Texas, man killed in crash on LA 169
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend