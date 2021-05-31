Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Remember those that died in defense of our country’: Fallen service members honored during emotional ceremony

A flag stands in front of the headstone of a servicemember, as the sacrifices of those in...
A flag stands in front of the headstone of a servicemember, as the sacrifices of those in uniform were honored during a ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 31, 2021.(Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Memorial Day provides an opportunity for the country to reflect on the immense and costly sacrifices made by men and women in defense of freedom.

During a touching and powerful ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery Monday morning (May 31), those that laid down their lives while in uniform were remembered for their selfless service.

“It’s important for us to go back and remember those that died in the defense of our country,” said Sandy Franks, a former airman, as well as founder of the Women’s Veterans of the ArkLaTex. “It doesn’t matter where they served, it doesn’t matter which branch of service they were in. Some were drafted and didn’t realize they’d be wearing a military uniform until the draft card came.”

Parkway High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) posted the colors and helped place wreaths during the service. Chapter 30 of the Disabled American Veterans led the ceremonies.

“As a veteran, it’s a day of honor to honor the people that have served before us and given their all,” Michael McTiernan, an Air Force veteran, explained. “I don’t mean just given, I mean blood, sweat, and tears. If you’ve never served, you just don’t understand what we go through.”

Small American flags were placed in front of the headstones of local fallen servicemen and women; taps rang throughout the cemetery during a poignant moment of silence.

Anthony Pronnett, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, courageously opened up about the horrors of the conflict and the lives lost overseas, many of whom he knew personally.

“I’ve seen a lot of Marines die, I’ve seen a lot of combat,” Pronnett exclaimed. “It has affected me for 47 years. This is the worst holiday of the year for me.”

As Americans ring in the start of summer, Franks encourages the nation to purposefully pause and cherish the freedoms the country has today because of the selfless acts made by those abroad.

“Just stop and think what Memorial Day means to all of us,” she said. “Just take a minute and thank those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies child who drowned in west Shreveport
Coroner IDs Waskom, Texas, man killed in crash on LA 169
Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Ralph Schultz, 71, went missing from his Shreveport home on Saturday, May 29.
SPD searching for missing 71-year-old man

Latest News

Driver of 18-wheeler dead after morning wreck in Miller Co.
The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, La. held its annual Memorial Day...
Annual Memorial Day ceremony held at NWLA Veterans Cemetery
Memorial Day ceremony at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery - 2021
ArkLaTex family remembers their fallen soldier