PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes flooding across Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Streets across Odessa flooded on Monday morning following a round of thunderstorms.

Some of the heaviest flooding has been seen on Hancock Avenue, Tom Green Avenue and Muskingum Avenue. On Tom Green Avenue, a car was seen floating down the road. Several cars have been stranded in high floodwaters.

Drivers are urged to avoid water on the road. Turn around, don’t drown.

There is no word yet on just how much rain fell in Odessa. A second round of storms is expected late Monday afternoon. Find the latest on what to expect from the weather here.

