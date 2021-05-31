More rain ahead, but not getting too hot yet

The unsettled pattern that brought a lot of rain to May will continue into June. Daily chances for showers and storms are expected, but it won’t rain everywhere, everyday and some days will be wetter than other. On a positive note continued rain chances and frequent cloud cover will keep temperatures running below average for this time with no heat waves on the horizon.

A few showers and storms will arrive this evening for some of the ArkLaTex. We’ll stay partly cloudy elsewhere tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. The chance of rain is around 30%.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Tuesday. Heavy downpours will be possible and some gusty wind may accompany the strongest storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will warm back into the low 80s in between storms. The chance of rain jumps to 50%.

Wednesday and Thursday look a little drier, but at least isolated showers and storms are possible. Temperatures will run mostly in the low to mid 80s.

By Friday and into the weekend the chance of rain will inch back up a bit with numerous showers and storms possible each day. Temperatures will stay cooler than average for this time of year with highs mostly in the low 80s.

