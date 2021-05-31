Yokem Connection
Missing Forest, La. child located safe

Katelyn Pace, 14
Katelyn Pace, 14(LSP)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE: She has been located, according to Louisiana State Police.

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Forest Police Department and West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, for a 14-year-old that was reported missing from her residence, located at 135 May Lane, in Forest, La.

Police say Katelyn Pace, is a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 4′11″ tall and weighs 102 pounds.

Anyone having any information, as to the whereabouts of Katelyn Pace, should immediately contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-428-2331.

