Homicide victim’s name released by coroner’s office

He died when he was shot several times in the 5000 block of Westwood Park Drive in Shreveport
(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 32-year-man is the person who was fatally shot early Memorial Day in west Shreveport, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

Through fingerprint comparison, he has been identified as Shreveport resident Dominique T. Roland.

He died when he was shot several times just before 12:50 a.m. Monday, May 31 in the 5000 block of Westwood Park Drive, which runs south off Greenwood Road just east of Monkhouse Drive, according to the Caddo coroner’s office.

Roland was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered.

Meantime, police continue to investigate his death as a homicide.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this fatal shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay at least $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

