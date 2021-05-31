Dry Memorial Day, but rainy week ahead

(KSLA) - As we commemorate Memorial Day, we will have some nice weather. It will be dry and warm. Changes arrive starting Tuesday with more rain every day this week.

On our Memorial Day, we will have some nice, but not great weather. I do not expect a lot of sunshine as the clouds will be pretty persistent all day. The good news is that the rain chances will be very low. I don’t anticipate any showers until maybe tonight. So, as you are out firing up the grill, or spending time with loved ones, you can enjoy some good weather. Temperatures will be up to the mid 80s with low humidity.

Overnight is when we start to see some rain in parts of the ArkLaTex. It will not rain everywhere, and it should be light for the most part. I have the rain chances up to only 20%. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday is when I have raised the rain chance to 50%. There will be a lot of scattered showers and storms throughout the day. There is also a small marginal risk for some severe weather. If we are to see any severe storms, it will likely be due to high winds. I would keep the umbrella with you throughout the day Tuesday. Temperatures will be up to the lower to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be about the same. More scattered storms are likely throughout much of the day. There is not a risk for severe weather, however. So, these will likely be your typical summertime storms, where they will be popping up during the daytime hours, but do not pose any severe threat. Rain chances are up to 50% for the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will continue to be a little cool for this time of the year and get up to the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday will both be wet again. These two days are up to 40% on the rain chances. I will say, there is a chance we get a little more of a break in the rain at times. So, I do not expect it to rain 100% of the time. I would take your umbrella with you anyway to be safe. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 80s.

Over this upcoming weekend, we will, I’m sure you can guess it, have more rain. More scattering of showers and storms will be likely both days. There will be some times where it is not raining, and we will take a quick break. Otherwise, the showers will build back in. If you have anything planned outdoors this weekend, I would plan on having an indoor alternative in case. Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 80s.

Tuesday marks June 1st, which makes it the official start of Hurricane Season. We have already crossed one name, Ana off the list so far. This is the 7th year in a row we have had a named storm before the official start. Now is a great time to prepare before activity ramps up this summer.

Have a great week, and try to stay dry in all the rain!

