Driver of 18-wheeler dead after morning wreck in Miller Co.

By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A 58-year-old man from Queen City, Texas is dead after a wreck in Miller County, Ark.

According to Arkansas State Police, the wreck happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31 on Highway 160 in Doddridge.

Police say Joseph Graves, 58, was driving an 18-wheeler west on Highway 160 when for some reason, he veered off the road and overturned. Graves was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

