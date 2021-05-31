Deadly shooting on Westwood Park Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive that left one man dead. That’s between Lyba Street and Monkhouse Drive.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

Police say a man was walking down the street when he was shot multiple times in the upper body.

The suspect left the scene on foot.

The name of the victim has not been released.

