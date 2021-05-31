Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Deadly shooting on Westwood Park Drive

Deadly Westwood Park shooting
Deadly Westwood Park shooting
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive that left one man dead. That’s between Lyba Street and Monkhouse Drive.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

Police say a man was walking down the street when he was shot multiple times in the upper body.

The suspect left the scene on foot.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs Waskom, Texas, man killed in crash on LA 169
Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Ralph Schultz, 71, went missing from his Shreveport home on Saturday, May 29.
SPD searching for missing 71-year-old man
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

Incident at Fairfield and Dudley
Shreveport police investigating incident in South Highlands neighborhood
Man fighting for his life after shooting in Sunset Acres neighborhood
Shreveport police investigate report of missing person
Kyla Barnes graduated with both a high school diploma and an Associate's degree on Friday, May...
CLASS ACT: Kyla Barnes, DeKalb High School and Texarkana College