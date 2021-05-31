Bloomburg High School students advance to state softball championship

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - For the most part, ArkLaTex public schools are closed for the summer months but a small group of students in Cass County, Texas, have some unfinished business before going on vacation.

Twelve Bloomberg High School students made history this morning, May 31, as they traveled to Austin, Texas.

“I think this is a pretty big deal,” said Skyler Newell. “It’s exciting. Very exciting.”

For the first time ever, the school’s female softball team is participating in the Texas Class 1-A State Championship Tournament.

“Just a group of awesome young ladies. They dig down deep and they fight,” said Coach Scott Lee.

Lee is the head coach for the team which is made up of mostly high school juniors. The coach told us reaching the state tournament is not only good for the school but the entire Bloomburg community.

“It’s a big thing. The community has really pulled together for us, a lot of support for our send-offs and everything just amazing support,” said Lee.

Stacey Breedlove is a member of the community and has a daughter on the team.

“It means a lot for the community this is the first time this school has sent a softball team to state,” said Breedlove.

The Lady Wildcats takes a 14-5 record into the tournament and are scheduled to play Dodd City at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning, Tuesday, May 31 in a semi-final game.

For these young athletes, they say, win or lose, this year has been a success for their small East Texas school.

“I think it’s a great experience for us. We worked our butts off this year, and I definitely think it’s paying off,” said Newell.

“It is probably the best feeling I’ve ever had. It’s cool to know we put our all into the team,” said Katie Mote.

“We are just going to show who Bloomburg is. People don’t understand how good a school we are. This is our chance,” said Halee Breedlove.

