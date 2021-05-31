ArkLaTex family remembers their fallen soldier
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - For the Huse family, Memorial Day does not involve barbecues and shopping.
Instead, they remember Greenwood’s Dakota Huse, a brother, friend, son, and much more.
Lance Cpl. Dakota Huse was on tour for just eight weeks as a Marine before he was killed in 2010 by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province, Afghanistan; he was 19-years-old.
According to our previous reporting, Huse went to Huntington High School.
