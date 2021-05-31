ArkLaTex family remembers their fallen soldier

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - For the Huse family, Memorial Day does not involve barbecues and shopping.

Instead, they remember Greenwood’s Dakota Huse, a brother, friend, son, and much more.

Lance Cpl. Dakota Huse was on tour for just eight weeks as a Marine before he was killed in 2010 by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province, Afghanistan; he was 19-years-old.

According to our previous reporting, Huse went to Huntington High School.

