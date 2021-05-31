3 vehicles collide, sending SUV into building and 3 people to the hospital
First responders on the scene said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle accident that caused an SUV to run into a building.
The Chevrolet Suburban wound up in Marcus Automotive.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 4:53 p.m. Monday, May 31 at North Market Street at North Common Street.
A fourth person who was in one of the vehicles was not injured.
Responding to the Memorial Day accident were at least three Fire Department and five Police Department units.
