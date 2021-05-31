3 vehicles collide, sending SUV into building and 3 people to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle accident that caused an SUV to run into a building.

The Chevrolet Suburban wound up in Marcus Automotive.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 4:53 p.m. Monday, May 31 at North Market Street at North Common Street.

First responders on the scene said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

A fourth person who was in one of the vehicles was not injured.

Responding to the Memorial Day accident were at least three Fire Department and five Police Department units.

(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

