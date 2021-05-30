The Capital Region sees impact on car shortages due to the pandemic and flooding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to WardsAuto, a major car shortage is happening across the country, but the capitol area may be seeing more shortages after the flood.

“I am praying to get a good deal, don’t want to leave without it,” says Jenna Burkett who is hoping to get the Ford Expedition on the lot. “I have family in Alabama that I try to see once a month, and my car through this moment is completely unreliable. So, I am just trying to get something more reliable,” Burkett adds.

Luckily, Burkett found what she wanted, but not everyone will be finding Memorial Day deals on their dream car this weekend. “Memorial day weekend is a big weekend in this business. We are looking to do the same sort of business we’ve always done regardless of any kind of shortage,” says Billy Tharpe who is the general sales manager at Matt Bowers Chryslers, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

According to Fitch Ratings, car makers could lose about 230,000 units of production in North America, and that’s only in the first quarter of 2021. The car production shortage is already having an impact on our local dealerships in the capitol city. “The lot, the way it looks now of course, you know, typically you want the lot to have it where you can’t see any concrete because there are so many cars. You know it depends, it’s like a roller coaster in this business, and of course it’s a bit light right now,” adds Tharpe.

The folks over at Matt Bowers Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram say they are working around the shortages as best as they can. Recently, they are putting a lot of focus on their pre-owned cars, and only giving new cars one key rather than two, because of the chip shortages. Plus, after last week’s flood, cars are being bought even faster in the area. “Of course, we don’t like the fact that anybody has to flood or go through those tragedies, and we have seen an influx in business from that for sure because people need vehicles and this happened to a large portion where we are,” says Tharpe.

The Better Business Bureau urges customers to read the contract before signing the dotted line and review the cars history if it is used. Also, customers may want to find something quick before the cars and deals are gone after the long weekend in Baton Rouge.

