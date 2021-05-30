Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

By WXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Authorities in North Carolina are preparing charges after they say a high school student was assaulted by a group of students and a parent.

Deputies say the Tuesday morning incident grew out of a fight between two teenage girls at a bus stop the day before.

One of the girls texted a group of friends, including an 18-year-old and a parent, to come to school the next day to help her get revenge. The student told them that a door would be propped open for them to enter through.

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern Guilford High School and began to attack her.

Faculty members and the school resource officer immediately came to the victim’s defense. She suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the attackers tried to escape but were detained at the scene. They were identified as three students from Southern Guilford High, three students from other county high schools, an 18-year-old and a parent of one of the students.

The students under 18 will face juvenile assault charges. Those from Southern Guilford High were suspended from school, and the others will likely also face school-related discipline, deputies say.

The adults will face more serious charges, including assault, trespassing and inciting a riot.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Image from the scene on Fulton Street.
SPD investigating fatal shooting
Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in...
Man shot multiple times, dropped off at apartment; suspect sought
A tree blocks a roadway in the Sunset Acres neighborhood following storms in the early morning...
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms

Latest News

Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, hat store that advertised...
Protester: 'Don't belittle the memories of 6 million Jews'
Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead