SPOA says HB 121 to be withdrawn at request of police chief

(Source: shreveportla.gov)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association Facebook page, they say Representative Alan Seabaugh, LA House District 5, intends to withdraw HB 121 at the request of Chief Ben Raymond.

HB 121 would allow SPD to split its patrol division into two platoons, giving the police chief the option of moving patrol shifts to 12-hour workdays.

KSLA has reached out to Rep. Seabaugh for a statement.

