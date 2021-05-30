SPD searching for missing 71-year-old man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are searching for a senior citizen that went missing from his Anderson Island home early Saturday morning.

On May 29 around 8:30 a.m., Ralph Schultz, 71, walked away from his home. Family reported Schultz missing. Schultz suffers from dementia. He was last seen in the 700 block of Kimbrough Street and his last clothing description is unknown.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Schultz or has information on his whereabouts to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or call Detective Holmes directly at (318) 510-3162 or (318) 673-7020.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.