Natchitoches Parish crash leaves 1 dead

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Campti around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.

Initial investigation showed a 2018 Mitsubishi driven by Karmelita Higgins, 41, of McKinney, Texas, was traveling southbound on U.S. 71. For reasons still under investigation, Higgins’s vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree, ejecting Higgins from the vehicle.

Higgins was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop E has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths this year.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.