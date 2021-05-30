Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Natchitoches Parish crash leaves 1 dead

(WIBW)
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Campti around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.

Initial investigation showed a 2018 Mitsubishi driven by Karmelita Higgins, 41, of McKinney, Texas, was traveling southbound on U.S. 71. For reasons still under investigation, Higgins’s vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree, ejecting Higgins from the vehicle.

Higgins was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop E has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths this year.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Waskom man killed in crash on LA-169 identified
EF-1 tornado in Minden
EF-1 tornado touched down near Minden, La. Friday

Latest News

Hwy 169 crash
Fatal crash on Hwy 169
Ralph Schultz, 71, went missing from his Shreveport home on Saturday, May 29.
SPD searching for missing 71-year-old man
Waskom man killed in crash on LA-169 identified
(Source: shreveportla.gov)
SPOA says HB 121 to be withdrawn at request of police chief