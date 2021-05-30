Man dies, child survives in crash on LA-169

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Waskom man has died after a crash on Hwy 169.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Hwy. 169 South just south of Devers Road.

Lt. Ondray Miles said the driver was driving a truck southbound when he ran off the road to the left-hand side, hit a tree and landed in a ditch on Hwy. 169 North.

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

A three-year-old child who was also in the vehicle did not appear to be harmed.

