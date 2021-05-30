Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Illegal piranha found in Louisiana State University lake

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a piranha has been found in a lake at Louisiana State University, and agents are looking in case there are more.

A news release Friday said the red piranha was probably a pet that someone released into University Lakes. Piranhas are native to the Amazon Basin in South America and possessing them is illegal in Louisiana.

The department says piranhas are usually scavengers rather than the vicious predators portrayed in popular culture. Still it advises caution if anyone encounters a red piranha.

Most Read

Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Coroner IDs Waskom, Texas, man killed in crash on LA 169
EF-1 tornado in Minden
EF-1 tornado touched down near Minden, La. Friday

Latest News

Coroner IDs Waskom, Texas, man killed in crash on LA 169
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
Light smoke was coming from the second floor of the unoccupied apartment building when the...
Fire breaks out in unoccupied apartment
In honor of the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price, 11,000 flags were planted in...
11,000 flags planted at State Capitol