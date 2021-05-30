Illegal piranha found in Louisiana State University lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a piranha has been found in a lake at Louisiana State University, and agents are looking in case there are more.

A news release Friday said the red piranha was probably a pet that someone released into University Lakes. Piranhas are native to the Amazon Basin in South America and possessing them is illegal in Louisiana.

The department says piranhas are usually scavengers rather than the vicious predators portrayed in popular culture. Still it advises caution if anyone encounters a red piranha.