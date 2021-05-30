Fire breaks out in unoccupied apartment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters quelled a fire in an unoccupied apartment the afternoon of Sunday, May 30.

Firefighters were summoned to the complex in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street at 1:23 p.m.

Light smoke was coming from the building’s second floor when the first of four firefighting units arrived, the Fire Department reports.

The dozen firefighters who responded were able to enter the apartment’s front door, locate and bring the fire under control within 10 minutes, said Brian Watson, the Fire Department’s training officer.

None of the firefighters was hurt. And the building had no occupants.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

NEED A SMOKE DETECTOR?

Call the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740 if you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector.

