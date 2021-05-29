Woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 175 at I-49 around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

The initial investigation revealed that a car, driven by Tracy McGee, 77, of Grand Cane, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 175. At the same time, a car driven by Willie Harper, 72, of Frierson, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 175. While attempting to make a left turn, McGee failed to yield at the intersection and struck the Accord.

Harper was not restrained and was transported to the hospital where she later died.

McGee, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop G Troopers have investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths this year.

