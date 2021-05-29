Yokem Connection
Warm Memorial Day Weekend weather

By Jessica Moore
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Happy Saturday everyone! Get outside if you can because today will be wonderful weather wise. Highs will stay in the uppr 70s and low 80s putting it a few degrees below average for this time of year! We’ll have clouds today but should not take away too much from the sunshine.

Sunday’s forecast will start with temperatures in the 60s during the morning hours with again, highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll stay dry for Sunday as well with 5-10mph east winds.

Memorial Day itself is looking nice as we remember our fallen heroes. Temperatures will climb from the 70s in the mid morning hours and then into the mid 80s for highs with no chance for rain.

Looking ahead to when we return to work Tuesday and through next week we are watching for out next chance of rain and storms for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This will be due to another cold front that will be moving through the region bringing rain and thunderstorms. While unclear currently, there is some potential for some strong storms Wednesday night or Thursday.

Have a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend!

