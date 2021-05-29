SWEPCO gives estimated times for power restoration in ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early morning storms led to many losing power in the ArkLaTex.

According to SWEPCO, service has been restored to more than 21,000 of the 28,600 customers who lost power on Friday, May 28.

At 5:30 p.m., approximately 7,500 customers were without power, including 7,200 in Louisiana and 300 in east Texas.

SWEPCO says many customers’ power will be restored sooner than the predicted times. The following are estimated times of restoration:

Vivian and Plain Dealing – 10 p.m. today (Friday)

Shreveport, Bossier City and Haughton – 3 p.m. Sunday

Hornbeck – 6 p.m. today (Friday)

Mansfield and Natchitoches – 10 p.m. today (Friday)

Longview and Marshall – 10 p.m. today (Friday)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.