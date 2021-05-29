Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SWEPCO gives estimated times for power restoration in ArkLaTex

[Source: AEP/SWEPCO]
[Source: AEP/SWEPCO]
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early morning storms led to many losing power in the ArkLaTex.

According to SWEPCO, service has been restored to more than 21,000 of the 28,600 customers who lost power on Friday, May 28.

At 5:30 p.m., approximately 7,500 customers were without power, including 7,200 in Louisiana and 300 in east Texas.

SWEPCO says many customers’ power will be restored sooner than the predicted times. The following are estimated times of restoration:

  • Vivian and Plain Dealing – 10 p.m. today (Friday)
  • Shreveport, Bossier City and Haughton – 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Hornbeck – 6 p.m. today (Friday)
  • Mansfield and Natchitoches – 10 p.m. today (Friday)
  • Longview and Marshall – 10 p.m. today (Friday)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Teen sentenced to juvenile life in connection with armed robbery, shooting involving 3 other juveniles
Caddo Parish teen who disappeared after leaving work found safe
Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in...
Man shot multiple times, dropped off at apartment; suspect sought

Latest News

Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns true bills
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
MPD: One charged in fatal shooting near apartment complex