SPD searching for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are searching for a runaway teen.

Jha’Darian Martin, 17. (SPD | SHREVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Jha’Darian Martin, 17, is a black male who is 5′11″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Family members say they last saw Martin on May 8, 2021, on Junior Place in Shreveport. His last clothing description was unknown. He may be in the Houston, Texas area.

If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts, please contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.