Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SPD searching for runaway teen

(Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ)((Source: KAUZ))
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are searching for a runaway teen.

Jha’Darian Martin, 17.
Jha’Darian Martin, 17.(SPD | SHREVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Jha’Darian Martin, 17, is a black male who is 5′11″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Family members say they last saw Martin on May 8, 2021, on Junior Place in Shreveport. His last clothing description was unknown. He may be in the Houston, Texas area.

If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts, please contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Image from the scene on Fulton Street.
SPD investigating fatal shooting
Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in...
Man shot multiple times, dropped off at apartment; suspect sought
A tree blocks a roadway in the Sunset Acres neighborhood following storms in the early morning...
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms

Latest News

[Source: AEP/SWEPCO]
SWEPCO gives estimated times for power restoration in ArkLaTex
Woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms