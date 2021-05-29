Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal motorcycle crash occurred on Friday, May 28, just before 10 p.m.

The incident involved a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on WPA Road, just north of LA Hwy 786.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Kenneth Tilley, 47, of Coushatta, was traveling southbound on WPA Road at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the motorcycle, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Both Tilley and his passenger, Stephanie Bullock, 39, of Coushatta, were ejected. Both were transported to local hospitals.

Tilley was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries. Bullock was not wearing a helmet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say impairment and speed are suspected factors in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind all motorists that driving any vehicle while impaired affects your judgement, slows your ability to react to changing road conditions and makes it very difficult to measure distance. Also, DOT approved helmets are required, by law, for all motorcycle riders.

