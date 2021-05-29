Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot while leaving a Shreveport bar in the Highland neighborhood on Saturday, May 29.

Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Wall Street around 1:42 a.m.

According to police, the man had opened a car door for a woman to get in the vehicle and was shot in the head while closing the door. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is not known if the woman was injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

