Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be “strongly encouraged,” but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
Man shot in head while leaving Shreveport bar
Image from the scene on Fulton Street.
SPD investigating fatal shooting
Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in...
Man shot multiple times, dropped off at apartment; suspect sought
A tree blocks a roadway in the Sunset Acres neighborhood following storms in the early morning...
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms

Latest News

[Source: AEP/SWEPCO]
SWEPCO gives estimated times for power restoration in ArkLaTex
Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS...
‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90
(Source: KAUZ)
SPD searching for runaway teen
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 1983, file photo, Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton , right, puts a hook shot...
Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64