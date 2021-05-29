Yokem Connection
EF-1 tornado touched down near Minden, La. Friday

By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Strong storms tracked through the ArkLaTex Friday, May 28 producing at least one tornado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport. An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 95 mph touched down southwest of the Minden airport in Webster Parish. The tornado passed through the area just before 3 a.m.

From the NWS damage survey:

This weak EF-1 tornado began just southwest of the Minden airport along Methodist Camp Road and went into and through downtown Minden over the course of roughly 5 minutes and 2.6 miles. Nearly all of the damage was limited to trees either being uprooted or having large limbs and tops of trunks broken with some scattered structural damage in the town due to said tree debris falling upon structures. Radar signatures did not suggest very tight rotation and the initial damage in first portion of the track suggested just straight line wind damage. However, in the middle to latter portions of the track there were quite a few indicators of tree damage convergence and many trees were laid down to the northeast (i.e., counter to the main squall line outflow). For this reason, our survey is classifying this as a tornado which manifested very low in the troposphere. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities associated with this tornado going through the middle of the town of Minden.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is your First Alert when severe weather hits the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can stay up-to-date with the latest forecast information:

