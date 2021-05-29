Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns true bills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a group of true bills on Friday, May 28.

Devontey Bouya, 24, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the February 11, 2021 slaying of Treyshun Bogan. Bogan, 24, was shot following an altercation on Merwin Street in the Claiborne neighborhood.

Dontreal Damon Quacye York, 19, of Haughton and Tre’Marcus Tyree McKenney, 20, of Shreveport, are charged with the January 23, 2021 death of Nicholas Toms, 23, who was shot four days earlier in the Werner Park neighborhood. Both also are charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with an assault on Jacob Decamp.

Shadonald McKenney, 22, is charged as an accessory after-the-fact to second-degree murder in connection with the criminal acts alleged against Dontreal York and Tre’Marcus McKenney, above.

Cortney Fitzgerald Taylor is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the September 7, 2020 stabbing death of Derrick Dewayne Taylor, 46.

Taylor also is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with December 7, 2020 acts committed against SPD officer Erik Powell and his K-9, Diesel.

In State v. Jordie James, he is accused of a first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping that occurred on January 30, 2021.

The others are redacted due to the people charged in connection with a September 20, 2020 slaying have not yet been arrested.

