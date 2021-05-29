Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns true bills

By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a group of true bills on Friday, May 28.

Devontey Bouya, 24, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the February 11, 2021 slaying of Treyshun Bogan. Bogan, 24, was shot following an altercation on Merwin Street in the Claiborne neighborhood.

Dontreal Damon Quacye York, 19, of Haughton and Tre’Marcus Tyree McKenney, 20, of Shreveport, are charged with the January 23, 2021 death of Nicholas Toms, 23, who was shot four days earlier in the Werner Park neighborhood. Both also are charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with an assault on Jacob Decamp.

Shadonald McKenney, 22, is charged as an accessory after-the-fact to second-degree murder in connection with the criminal acts alleged against Dontreal York and Tre’Marcus McKenney, above.

Cortney Fitzgerald Taylor is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the September 7, 2020 stabbing death of Derrick Dewayne Taylor, 46.

Taylor also is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with December 7, 2020 acts committed against SPD officer Erik Powell and his K-9, Diesel.

In State v. Jordie James, he is accused of a first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping that occurred on January 30, 2021.

The others are redacted due to the people charged in connection with a September 20, 2020 slaying have not yet been arrested.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Teen sentenced to juvenile life in connection with armed robbery, shooting involving 3 other juveniles
Caddo Parish teen who disappeared after leaving work found safe
Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in...
Man shot multiple times, dropped off at apartment; suspect sought

Latest News

[Source: AEP/SWEPCO]
SWEPCO gives estimated times for power restoration in ArkLaTex
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
MPD: One charged in fatal shooting near apartment complex