Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms

A tree blocks a roadway in the Sunset Acres neighborhood following storms in the early morning...
A tree blocks a roadway in the Sunset Acres neighborhood following storms in the early morning hours of May 28.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Trees and powerlines are down across northwest Louisiana following early morning storms on Friday, May 28.

In Shreveport, downed trees and powerlines in the Sunset Acres neighborhood have blocked roads and residents from leaving their homes, particularly, a tree on West Canal Boulevard near Sunset Circle.

STORM DAMAGE reported across the Arklatex this morning due to overnight storms. This is an image from the Sunset Acres...

Posted by Adria Goins KSLA on Friday, May 28, 2021

Residents in the Anderson Island neighborhood are without power following storms that knocked two trees down on the powerlines. One of the trees hit a home, however, no one was injured.

Across the Red River, the Minden Fire Department reports that the city has substantial damage from the storm.

In Webster Parish, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says US 79 just east of LA 159 is closed in both directions because of downed trees and power lines. DOTD will advise when the road has been cleared.

In east Texas, officials say quite a few trees are down in Marshall; there are a number of power outages as well. In Panola County, the sheriff’s office says there are power lines/trees down on the following roads:

  • County Road 325 in Deberry
  • FM 999 before County Road 420
  • County Road 403
  • County Road 430
  • County Road 193
  • FM 1794

Thousands remain without power.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Teen sentenced to juvenile life in connection with armed robbery, shooting involving 3 other juveniles
Caddo Parish teen who disappeared after leaving work found safe
Michael Bolding of Texarkana, Texas was found dead Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Missing Texarkana, Texas man found dead
A head found along La. 27 in Cameron Parish in 2018 has been identified as missing San Antonio...
Head found in Cameron Parish identified as missing San Antonio woman

Latest News

A toddler was hurt Friday, May 28, 2021 after a tree fell through a home in Bossier City, La.
2-year-old girl injured after tree falls on house
We are tracking heat and humidity that will drop as we go through your Memorial Day Weekend.
Great Memorial Day Weekend ahead
We are tracking dry and generally comfortable weather for your Memorial Day.
Morning storms followed by improving weather
Residents in the Anderson Island neighborhood are without power following storms that knocked...
Thousands without power following overnight storms