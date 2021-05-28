Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms

(KSLA) - Trees and powerlines are down across northwest Louisiana following early morning storms on Friday, May 28.

In Shreveport, downed trees and powerlines in the Sunset Acres neighborhood have blocked roads and residents from leaving their homes, particularly, a tree on West Canal Boulevard near Sunset Circle.

STORM DAMAGE reported across the Arklatex this morning due to overnight storms. This is an image from the Sunset Acres... Posted by Adria Goins KSLA on Friday, May 28, 2021

Residents in the Anderson Island neighborhood are without power following storms that knocked two trees down on the powerlines. One of the trees hit a home, however, no one was injured.

Across the Red River, the Minden Fire Department reports that the city has substantial damage from the storm.

In Webster Parish, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says US 79 just east of LA 159 is closed in both directions because of downed trees and power lines. DOTD will advise when the road has been cleared.

In east Texas, officials say quite a few trees are down in Marshall; there are a number of power outages as well. In Panola County, the sheriff’s office says there are power lines/trees down on the following roads:

County Road 325 in Deberry

FM 999 before County Road 420

County Road 403

County Road 430

County Road 193

FM 1794

Thousands remain without power.

