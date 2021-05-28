Thousands without power following overnight storms

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Many people in the ArkLaTex are woke up in the dark following overnight storms on Friday, May 28.

During the peak of the storm over 24,500 customers without power, according to SWEPCO’s power outage map.

With over 12,000 of those customers in Bossier Parish and over 7,000 customers without power in Caddo Parish.

IMPORTANT SAFETY TIPS

Only use a flashlight for emergency lighting. Never use candles.

Turn off electrical equipment you were using when the power went out

Avoid opening the refrigerator and freezer

Do not run a generator inside a home or garage

If you use a generator, connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator. Do not connect a generator to a home’s electrical system.

