Yokem Connection
Thousands without power following overnight storms

Residents in the Anderson Island neighborhood are without power following storms that knocked...
Residents in the Anderson Island neighborhood are without power following storms that knocked two trees down on powerline. One of the trees hit a home; however, no one was injured.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Many people in the ArkLaTex are woke up in the dark following overnight storms on Friday, May 28.

During the peak of the storm over 24,500 customers without power, according to SWEPCO’s power outage map.

With over 12,000 of those customers in Bossier Parish and over 7,000 customers without power in Caddo Parish.

IMPORTANT SAFETY TIPS

  • Only use a flashlight for emergency lighting. Never use candles.
  • Turn off electrical equipment you were using when the power went out
  • Avoid opening the refrigerator and freezer
  • Do not run a generator inside a home or garage
  • If you use a generator, connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator. Do not connect a generator to a home’s electrical system.
  • Tune in to KSLA News 12 for updated information

Click here to see SWEPCO’s outage map

Click here to view Entergy’s outage map

Click here to view Cleco’s outage map

