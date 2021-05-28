Yokem Connection
Texarkana police identify suspects involved in armed robbery

Two suspects involved in armed robbery outside of Texarkana convenience store.
Two suspects involved in armed robbery outside of Texarkana convenience store.
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police now know the identities of two men responsible for an armed robbery on Saturday, May 22.

The victim was standing outside of a convenience store on South Lake Drive around 3:30 a.m. when a man asked to use his cell phone. He agreed, and when he pulled his phone out of his pocket, $60 also came out with his phone. After talking for a few minutes, another man, who was with the first man, grabbed the money out of the victim’s hand and started back to their car.

The victim followed the men demanding his money back. The man who took the money then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, telling him to get away or he’d kill him.

A woman was also in the car with the two men, but police say she didn’t seem to be actively involved in the robbery.

The individuals involved were all identified within hours of the police posting the surveillance pictures on social media.

It is not known if any arrests have been made at this time.

