Texarkana motorcycle club places flags in honor of Memorial Day

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Many in the ArkLaTex are preparing for Memorial Day. One location is in Texarkana, Texas at a historical cemetery.

Established in 1874, Rose Hill Cemetery this is one of the oldest cemeteries in the Texarkana area. On the afternoon of May 28 a local group worked to decorate the cemetery in time for Memorial Day.

Members of the Rogue 22 motorcycle club placed flags inside the historical cemetery. The motorcycle group is made up of current and retired law enforcement officers and military veterans.

Rose Hill is a city-maintained cemetery and city officials say there are thousands of graves at the 16-acre location. Those graves includes both Confederate and Union soldiers from the Civil War, and that’s what those here say makes todays effort special.

“A lot of times, especially these older cemeteries, they don’t get the attention they deserve or need. So we felt like this was a good cemetery for us to be able to go back and pay tribute,” said club member Todd Fore.

Out of the 300 flags placed, one was extra special for these local law enforcement officers.

“William T. Plant was the first officer killed in the line of duty with the Texarkana Texas Police Department, so we want to honor him and give him respect for his sacrifice,” said club member Daniel Linn.

Rogue 22 leaders say the flags used in this project where donated by local businesses.

“It means a lot to me. You know, my motto since I started this job is ‘always respect the living and honor the fallen,’ so that is how I feel about doing something like this,” said Linn.

