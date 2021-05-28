SPD investigating fatal shooting
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Friday, May 28, just after 3:30 p.m.
Officials say one man is dead after the shooting took place on Fulton Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim in the front yard of a home.
SPD is currently looking for four suspects believed to be involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.