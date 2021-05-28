Yokem Connection
SPD investigating fatal shooting

Image from the scene on Fulton Street.
Image from the scene on Fulton Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Friday, May 28, just after 3:30 p.m.

Officials say one man is dead after the shooting took place on Fulton Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim in the front yard of a home.

SPD is currently looking for four suspects believed to be involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

