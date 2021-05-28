Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Natchitoches police investigating shooting on Berry Ave.

(WVUE/Raycom)
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, May 27 in the 1400 block of Berry Avenue.

Police responded to reports of gunshots just after midnight.

Arriving officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene and released after refusing additional medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Trent Perritt at 318-238-3914. All information given will remain confidential.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Combs, 21, is in custody after a warrant was issued for second degree murder and...
Body found in duck pond on E Kings Highway identified; suspect in custody
One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles
Teen sentenced to juvenile life in connection with armed robbery, shooting involving 3 other juveniles
Caddo Parish teen who disappeared after leaving work found safe
Police at the scene said that a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and dropped off in...
Man shot multiple times, dropped off at apartment; suspect sought

Latest News

[Source: AEP/SWEPCO]
SWEPCO gives estimated times for power restoration in ArkLaTex
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
Trees, powerlines down across the ArkLaTex following overnight storms
Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns true bills
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
MPD: One charged in fatal shooting near apartment complex