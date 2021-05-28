Natchitoches police investigating shooting on Berry Ave.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, May 27 in the 1400 block of Berry Avenue.

Police responded to reports of gunshots just after midnight.

Arriving officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene and released after refusing additional medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Trent Perritt at 318-238-3914. All information given will remain confidential.

