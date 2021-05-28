Yokem Connection
MPD: One charged in fatal shooting near apartment complex

By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Marshall Police Department, Donovan Resheem Samuel, 34, has been charged with one count of murder in relation to the shooting that took place near the Belaire Manor Apartment Complex.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Julie Street on May 24 in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a green Oldsmobile with an individual slumped back in the driver’s seat.

Broderick Mitchell, 34, of Marshall, had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the right side of his upper body. Patrol officers were unable to locate a pulse and EMS personnel with the Marshall Fire Department started CPR. Mitchell was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall and later succumbed to his injuries.

MPD apprehended Samuel a short time later at the intersection of W. Burleson Street and North Bishop Street. Samuel was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, with additional charges pending.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 935-4540.

