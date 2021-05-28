Yokem Connection
Morning storms followed by improving weather

By Andrew Brightman
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and kick off Mudbug Madness we are tracking a line of strong thunderstorms moving through the ArkLaTex. This line of storms is bringing some gusty winds along with some small hail. But very quickly these storms will clear out and behind the line we are expecting improving weather for the ArkLaTex as we head into your Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the low 80s to go along with the generally dry conditions and we are really not tracking any significant heat. In addition, our next widespread chance for wet weather won’t come until the middle of next week.

We are tracking dry and generally comfortable weather for your Memorial Day.
We are tracking dry and generally comfortable weather for your Memorial Day.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning most of you won’t have to deal with the line of storms, but it still may be a concern if you live the southern most ArkLaTex early before improved weather moves in later during the morning. After the storms this morning we really aren’t tracking all that much in the way of storm activity for the rest of Friday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon, but we are not expecting anything particularly widespread. Temperatures will be cooler with highs this afternoon likely in the low to mid 80s.

As we go through your Memorial Day Weekend we are tracking generally dry weather ahead for the ArkLaTex along with some comfortable temperatures. While some showers and storms are possible across the southern ArkLaTex early Saturday by the afternoon hours everyone should stay dry and will be the case for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will be very comfortable with highs of around 80 Saturday and potentially moving back up into the mid 80s by Memorial Day. All in all its looking like a nice holiday weekend.

Looking ahead to when we return to work Tuesday and through next week we are watching for out next chance of rain and storms for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This will be due to another cold front that will be moving through the region bringing rain and thunderstorms. While unclear currently, there is some potential for some strong storms Wednesday night or Thursday.

In the meantime, prepare some wet weather this morning followed by improving weather for your holiday weekend. Have a great Memorial Day Weekend!

