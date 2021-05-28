Yokem Connection
Memorial Day Weekend forecast

Rain chances and humidity will be low all weekend long
Rain chances and humidity will be low all weekend long
By Grant Roberts
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
We got the results from the National Weather Service from their survey team, that a strong thunderstorm wind event moved through Bossier City with winds up to 90 mph. There was also a weak and brief tornado that touched down near Minden with winds up to 95 mph. That would make it an EF-1 tornado. Now that the storms are gone, we can enjoy a nice and dry weekend!

Overnight, it will remain rather quiet with no major showers. A brief pocket of rain is possible, but unlikely for many of you. The clouds will be sticking around as temperatures cool to the mid 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend: kicking off the weekend with Saturday, very early could we see isolated showers and t-storms in the ArkLaTex but many will remain dry. Temperatures will be very comfortable with highs around 80 Saturday and back in the low to mid 80s on Sunday with the return of sunnier weather.

Memorial Day itself is looking nice as we remember our fallen heroes. Temperatures will climb from the 70s in the mid morning hours and then into the mid 80s for highs with no chance for rain.

Looking ahead to when we return to work Tuesday and through next week we are watching for out next chance of rain and storms for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This will be due to another cold front that will be moving through the region bringing rain and thunderstorms. While unclear currently, there is some potential for some strong storms Wednesday night or Thursday.

Have a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend!

